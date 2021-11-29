Funding of €15.5m to develop outdoor adventure projects across Ireland

The Government has announced €15.5 million in funding to develop 84 outdoor adventure projects across the country.

The investment under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) aims to support the development of adventure tourism activities such as hiking, mountaineering, kayaking, swimming and cycling.

It will see the development of 66 natural amenities, including mountain and forest walks, cliffways, beaches, bogs, lakes, rivers, greenways, blueways and bridleways, and progress a further 18 outdoor recreational projects that are “at an early stage of development”.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, said the funding will support rural economies and make rural Ireland a more attractive destination for adventure tourism.

“The 84 projects that we are investing in today will benefit people of all ages and abilities for generations to come,” she said.

“Outdoor pursuits have become an even bigger part of all of our lives over the past two years. Through this fund, we are developing and enhancing the fantastic natural amenities in our rural communities so more and more people can access and enjoy them.”

Among the projects receiving funding are:

Donegal – Sliabh Liag Cliff Experience: Upgrade works on four sections of the existing mountain trail path: €269,682.

Kerry – Tralee Bay Coastal Greenway: Develop a 2.2km extension from Blennerville Village to Cockleshell Road: €500,000.

Galway – Portumna Blueway, Wayfinding Sculpture Park: Development of a new multi-use €2.4km leisure route and sculpture trail: €499,585.

Tipperary – Thurles River Suir Pathway: Provision of an off-road walking/cycling pathway along the River Suir: €210,487.

Cork – Beara Breifne Way: Extend the Beara bridle way and walking trail from Urhan to Ardgroom village and complete a loop in Teernahillane between Castletownbere and Allihies: €196,490.

Kilkenny – Woodstock Estate: Upgrade of woodland and garden trails to allow accessibility for all: €189,045.

Leitrim – Tullaghan access to the sea: Creation of a safe pathway access to Leitrim's 4km coastline: €198,000.

Longford – Derrycassin Woods: Upgrade to 6.5km of trail within the woods: €111,831.

Roscommon – Destination Ballyleague: Development of a high quality destination amenity on the River Shannon: €200,000.

Sligo – Muckelty Hill Trail Project: Development of a 1.5km trail providing safe access to summit views, heritage sites and trailhead car parking facilities: €123,750.

Wicklow – Greystones to Bray Cliffwalk: Enhancement of the cliffwalk: €198,000.

Wexford – Enniscorthy Riverside Trail: Construction of a 600-metre loop around the Urrin River stepped bridge and the resurfacing of the entire trail: €200,000.

The new funding brings the total investment announced this year under the ORIS to almost €35 million and will be rolled out in partnership with Fáilte Ireland.