Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 13:35

Sinn Féin remain top of the polls, Fianna Fáil see marginal gains

Fianna Fáil jumped three points in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
Muireann Duffy

Sinn Féin has once again topped the polls as the most popular political party in the country.

The latest Business Post/Red C opinion poll shows first-preference support for Mary Lou McDonald's party has not budged from 33 per cent, while Fine Gael takes second place with 22 per cent, falling three points.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, support for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar's party has not given Fine Gael the top spot since the end of June when their 30 per cent share put them ahead of Sinn Féin by just one point.

Fianna Fáil, meanwhile, are further back with 15 per cent of the first-preference share. However, the result is a three-point increase from the previous poll.

The Social Democrats fell one point to 5 per cent, alongside the Green Party who climbed by one.

Support for Labour and People Before Profit both declined by one point, to 4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, while Aontú were unchanged, also on 2 per cent.

Independents and others took 12 per cent of first preferences.

Tributes to school principal who died after car was hit by falling tree

