UK restrictions for international travellers will not apply to passengers from Ireland

Muireann Duffy

Increased measures for passengers arriving in the UK from overseas will not apply to passengers from Ireland or elsewhere in the Common Travel Area (CTA).

As reported by The Irish Times, passengers from Ireland will not be subject to a PCR test or isolation period, as has been made a requirement for arrivals from all countries outside the CTA, which covers Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

British prime minister Boris Johnson announced the increased restrictions for international travellers arriving in the UK on Saturday, following concerns over the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Passengers travelling to the UK from outside the CTA are now required to isolate until they receive a negative PCR test taken by the end of the second day following their arrival.

However, the exemption for CTA passengers will only apply if they have not been outside the area in the past 10 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney welcomed the news.

Meanwhile, the Government is said to be considering implementing similar measures to the UK in response to the variant. No case of the Omicron strain has yet been detected in Ireland, however, cases have been confirmed in the UK.

The Department of Health confirmed the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are meeting this weekend to monitor the developing situation, while the Department of Foreign Affairs has changed its travel advisory to "avoid non-essential travel" to seven countries in southern Africa; South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique.

On Friday evening, increased restrictions were also placed on arrivals coming to Ireland from those countries, requiring passengers to complete a period of mandatory self-isolation at home and take PCR tests.