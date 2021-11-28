Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 11:08

90 minute fare rolled out across Dublin transport services

An 80c flat fare will now apply to passengers under 19, covering all transfers made within the 90-minute window.
Muireann Duffy

Transport for Ireland's (TFI) new '90 minute fare' will be introduced across Dublin transport services from today.

The change will allow passengers to transfer across a number of transport modes within 90 minutes of first tapping on, while only having to pay one fare.

Dublin Bus, Luas and most DART, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services in Dublin are included in the new system.

The changes by the National Transport Authority (NTA) are part of the BusConnects programme.

For adults and students using a TFI Leap Card, a €2.30 promotional fare will be in place until the end of March next year, while a 80c flat fare will apply to children and young people up to and including 18-year-olds.

The NTA says the new initiative will make interchange between transport services "seamless" and will result in a more "affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system".

A new short adult leap fare, €1.60 for single trips up to 3km, has also been introduced which the NTA states will "enable 40 per cent more passengers to travel slightly further in the new structure".

"Any journeys beyond this distance or involving transfers between services that take place within 90 minutes of the start, will be charged at the TFI 90 Minute fare," the authority adds.

