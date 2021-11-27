No evidence to suggest vaccines will not work on Omicron variant – Nphet member

There is currently no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will not work against the Omicron variant, a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has said.

Dr Cillian de Gascun said there is no reason to believe “at this stage” that vaccines will not be effective against the new variant of the virus or that anti-viral medicines will not work against it.

However, The Irish Times reports that Dr de Gascun said there was reason for concern because the variant “might have an impact on an antibody response and it contains other mutations that have not been seen before”.

“Because it is so far removed from the original virus there could be more infections and have an impact on those who have been vaccinated,” he said.

The Omicron variant has been designated the fifth coronavirus variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), with early evidence suggesting it has an increased re-infection risk.

'Taken off'

Dr de Gascun said the number of people being infected by Omicron has risen sharply in recent days in South Africa, but from a low base. He said it had “taken off” in a country with a very low level of infections compared with Ireland.

Dr de Gascun, the director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD, said there is no evidence at present that the new variant is widespread in Europe.

“It’s been all Delta for the last six months across the world. Nothing has come to displace Delta at this stage because it is the most transmissible and that would be normal for viruses,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor Show.

“There is no indication that [Omicron] is widespread in Europe. There are small numbers at present. We are not seeing any evidence for it at this point.”

Dr de Gascun said he did not anticipate travel restrictions over the Christmas period in Europe, adding a pre-travel PCR or a post-arrival PCR test could facilitate continued movement.

He added that the emergence of the Omicron variant underlined the importance of rolling out Covid vaccines globally.

Repatriation

European nations and others have imposed restrictions on travel from southern Africa following the discovery of the new variant. It was discovered in South Africa this week and has since been detected in Britain and Belgium, among other nations.

The Republic last night followed the EU in agreeing to implement an “emergency brake” on arrivals from seven southern African countries.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan told Newstalk radio that the Department of Foreign Affairs was trying to repatriate Irish citizens from South Africa.

“We are looking at it, an Irish citizen has to be able to come home," he said.

"There is very limited flights from any airline... we’ve experience in the past, we’ve done it during this Covid pandemic where we arrange flights to try bring people home... and that’s one of the things we’re looking at."

A further 4,791 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic on Saturday. As of this morning, 536 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with the virus, with 118 in intensive care.