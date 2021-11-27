Munster work to get squad back from South Africa but face fixture disruption

Muireann Duffy

Munster players and staff are facing quarantine and a fixture disruption as they remain stuck in South Africa due to travel restrictions imposed on the country due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Welsh sides, Cardiff and Scarlets are also in a similar position as the UK opted to ban flights from a number of countries, including South Africa, on Thursday night.

The Munster players and staff will be required to isolate for 10 days upon their return to Ireland following an announcement by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Friday.

Update from South Africa | The work continues on getting the touring party back to Ireland.



We're after a really good training week in Pretoria & everyone is in good form as we remain at our hotel.



We will keep you posted on any further updates.

Munster Rugby issued an update on Saturday morning, stating they "continue to work tirelessly on travel plans for getting the touring party back to Ireland as soon as possible".

The team had travelled to South Africa for two United Rugby Championship fixtures which were cancelled on Friday.

The province added: "The touring group of 34 players and 14 staff are remaining within the hotel environment waiting on further developments."

Munster's head of medical, Dr Jamie Kearns also confirmed all players and staff returned negative PCR tests, but added they would "continue to follow Covid protocols, restrict our movements and remain within our bubble as the work continues in the background on getting the touring party back to Ireland".

Munster are due to be away Wasps in the Champions Cup on December 12th, however that game has now been called into question.