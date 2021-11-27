Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 13:09

Munster work to get squad back from South Africa but face fixture disruption

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Friday that arrivals from seven countries in southern Africa will have to undergo mandatory home quarantine for 10 days after their arrival into Ireland.
Munster work to get squad back from South Africa but face fixture disruption

Muireann Duffy

Munster players and staff are facing quarantine and a fixture disruption as they remain stuck in South Africa due to travel restrictions imposed on the country due to concerns over the Omicron variant.

Welsh sides, Cardiff and Scarlets are also in a similar position as the UK opted to ban flights from a number of countries, including South Africa, on Thursday night.

The Munster players and staff will be required to isolate for 10 days upon their return to Ireland following an announcement by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Friday.

Munster Rugby issued an update on Saturday morning, stating they "continue to work tirelessly on travel plans for getting the touring party back to Ireland as soon as possible".

The team had travelled to South Africa for two United Rugby Championship fixtures which were cancelled on Friday.

The province added: "The touring group of 34 players and 14 staff are remaining within the hotel environment waiting on further developments."

Munster's head of medical, Dr Jamie Kearns also confirmed all players and staff returned negative PCR tests, but added they would "continue to follow Covid protocols, restrict our movements and remain within our bubble as the work continues in the background on getting the touring party back to Ireland".

Munster are due to be away Wasps in the Champions Cup on December 12th, however that game has now been called into question.

More in this section

Omicron variant: Irish residents arriving from southern Africa must quarantine Omicron variant: Irish residents arriving from southern Africa must quarantine
Businessman who sought to conceal interest in Dalkey property has bankruptcy extended Businessman who sought to conceal interest in Dalkey property has bankruptcy extended
Books written by couple after son’s sudden death set for one million sales Books written by couple after son’s sudden death set for one million sales
Tributes to school principal who died after car was hit by falling tree

Tributes to school principal who died after car was hit by falling tree

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more