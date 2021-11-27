Sat, 27 Nov, 2021 - 09:43

Designer handbags, watches and €35,000 in cash seized during CAB searches

The search operation was carried out in counties Dublin and Meath.
Muireann Duffy

A search operation conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has resulted in the seizure of €35,000 in cash, a vehicle and a number of designer items.

The searches were carried out on Friday morning at properties in Dublin and Meath with the assistance of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

A total of 72 CAB and Garda personnel were involved in the operation.

Twenty-four searches were conducted at a number of residential properties, one office, one business premises and 11 professional premises.

During the course of the searches the sum of cash was discovered and seized in addition to a 162 Hyundai Tucson, three high-value Rolex and Chopard watches and a quantity of designer handbags.

Electronic storage devices and documentation in relation to financial and property transactions was also seized while more than €310,000 was restrained in financial accounts.

The CAB investigation is focusing on the assets of an international organised crime group involved in the cultivation, sale and supply of controlled drugs through a network of cannabis grow houses, and the subsequent laundering of the proceeds of their criminal conduct.

