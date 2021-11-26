Man dies after car hit by falling tree

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has died after his car was hit by a falling tree in the North.

The incident happened on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday.

A PSNI spokesman said the road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Strong winds across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western England



Friday 0900 – 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yeddl3IcWd — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

It comes as Met Éireann and the UK Met Office issued warnings for strong winds as Storm Arwen passes over Ireland and Britain.

A status yellow warning is in place for counties Donegal, Sligo and Mayo until early on Saturday morning.

A weather warning is in place for all counties in Northern Ireland until 6pm on Saturday, with gusts of wind up to 100km/h predicted.

Ferry sailings from Belfast and Larne ports have been cancelled on Friday, as has the Ballycastle to Rathlin Island ferry.