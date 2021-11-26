Witness appeal after man without mask behaved abusively towards staff in Dublin shop

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man without a face mask behaved abusively towards staff in a shop on Grafton Street before allegedly assaulting someone as he left the premises.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on Thursday when a man, who was not wearing a face covering inside the store, became abusive to staff working there. The man left this premises shortly after but returned approximately 10 minutes later, where again, he became abusive to staff.

When the man left for the final time, it is believed he headed in the direction of College Green. Gardaí wish to speak to a member of the public who is alleged to have been attacked by this man when he exited the premises.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grafton Street area between 3.55pm and 4.25pm on Thursday, November 18th, and who may have witnessed this incident, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"An Garda Síochána takes any crime or incident, with a hate motivation, seriously, and incidents reported to us are professionally investigated," said a Garda spokesperosn.

"An Garda Síochána encourages anyone who believes they may have been the victim of any crime or incident with a hate motivation to report it to any Garda Station."