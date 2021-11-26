Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 12:35

Witness appeal after man without mask behaved abusively towards staff in Dublin shop

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man without a face mask behaved abusively towards staff in a shop on Grafton Street before allegedly assaulting someone as he left the premises
Witness appeal after man without mask behaved abusively towards staff in Dublin shop

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man without a face mask behaved abusively towards staff in a shop on Grafton Street before allegedly assaulting someone as he left the premises.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm on Thursday when a man, who was not wearing a face covering inside the store, became abusive to staff working there. The man left this premises shortly after but returned approximately 10 minutes later, where again, he became abusive to staff.

When the man left for the final time, it is believed he headed in the direction of College Green. Gardaí wish to speak to a member of the public who is alleged to have been attacked by this man when he exited the premises.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Grafton Street area between 3.55pm and 4.25pm on Thursday, November 18th, and who may have witnessed this incident, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"An Garda Síochána takes any crime or incident, with a hate motivation, seriously, and incidents reported to us are professionally investigated," said a Garda spokesperosn.

"An Garda Síochána encourages anyone who believes they may have been the victim of any crime or incident with a hate motivation to report it to any Garda Station."

More in this section

Fiona Donohoe calls for police files into son Noah’s death to be released Fiona Donohoe calls for police files into son Noah’s death to be released
Homeless man receives fully suspended sentence for kicking man in the head during assault Homeless man receives fully suspended sentence for kicking man in the head during assault
Bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland would cost an estimated €395 billion Bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland would cost an estimated €395 billion
Nphet recommends new measures to Government amid health system pressure

Nphet recommends new measures to Government amid health system pressure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more