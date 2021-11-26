Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 11:08

TD calls for antigen testing campaign on TikTok and Instagram

An information campaign using TikTok and Instagram is needed to inform young people about proper antigen test practice, according to a TD
James Cox

An information campaign using TikTok and Instagram is needed to inform young people about proper antigen test practice, according to a TD.

Fine Gael TD for Dublin Mid-West Emer Higgins has called on the HSE to introduce a social media information campaign on antigen testing, targeted at younger people.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ms Higgins said: “I don’t know if you’re a fan of TikTok Taoiseach? But the latest video on the HSE’s TikTok has over 862 thousand views, so it’s a powerful tool for communicating important health information to the younger generation."

“But there is nothing being posted about antigen testing,” she added.

Speaking subsequently, Deputy Higgins said: “There are a few things we know for certain, Covid is in our communities, we know how difficult it is to get a PCR test, and we know there is uncertainty around when you should take an antigen test and how to do it properly.

“The current advice is that you can do an antigen test if you do not have symptoms of Covid-19 and you are regularly in high-risk environments such as nightclubs, bars, restaurants, concert venues, cinemas and theatres.

“So I’m calling on the Government to utilise social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to rollout an information campaign on antigen testing."

Ms Higgins said the campaign should target young people who are more likely to be going to nightclubs and bars, "and socialising in these high risk environments".

“This a practical intervention that the Government and the Department of Health could make quickly to ensure the correct information is getting out to young people and limit the confusion around antigen testing,” she concluded.

