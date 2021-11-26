Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 10:48

Late Late Toy Show confirms The Lion King as tonight's theme

The Toy Show will kick off on Friday night after the 9pm news.
Late Late Toy Show confirms The Lion King as tonight's theme

Muireann Duffy

The theme for tonight's Late Late Toy Show has been confirmed as The Lion King.

The popular Disney movie was released in 1994, quickly becoming a fan favourite, and has since been adapted into a hugely successful musical.

Ryan Tubrudy will be joined by young people from around the country, performing some of the movies well-known songs, including Hakuna Matata and the Circle of Life.

The toy testers will also be on hand to give their opinions on some of the best toys of the year.

"Everyone has been locked up for a long time and that’s why we need to head out into the wild and join our friends in The Lion King," Tubridy said ahead of tonight's show.

Children from around the country will join Ryan Tubridy to perform songs from The Lion King and tell viewers about the best toys of the year. Photo: Andres Poveda

"This isn’t just a theme; it is a movement. Every child can leave the house and leave the room and leave the kitchen and roam free in the jungle of their families because they are the boss tonight.

"So, it is the future, it is wild, and it is beautiful. Join us in the jungle, we will see you tonight," he added.

The Toy Show Appeal will also be back for its second year, after €6.6 million was raised for Irish charities off the back of last year's show. Donations can be made through the RTÉ website, and this year, viewers will also be able to donate through the Donations tab on Revolut (which will go live on Friday evening).

The Toy Show will air live on RTÉ One at 9.35pm, while viewers from around the world will also be able to tune-in via the RTÉ Player.

The RTÉ News channel will have coverage of the programme with Irish Sign Language (ISL), presented by Amanda Coogan, Aisling Dragoi and Sarah Jane O'Regan and an audio description (AD) version will be available on Monday evening when the programme is repeated, and on the RTÉ Player following that.

A fully accessible version (AD, ISL and subtitles) will air on Wednesday, December 1st and will subsequently be made available on the Player.

More in this section

Fiona Donohoe calls for police files into son Noah’s death to be released Fiona Donohoe calls for police files into son Noah’s death to be released
Homeless man receives fully suspended sentence for kicking man in the head during assault Homeless man receives fully suspended sentence for kicking man in the head during assault
Young people want one-bedroom apartments, not three-bed homes – Varadkar Young people want one-bedroom apartments, not three-bed homes – Varadkar
Nphet recommends new measures to Government amid health system pressure

Nphet recommends new measures to Government amid health system pressure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more