Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:47

Fiona Donohoe calls for police files into son Noah’s death to be released

Fiona Donohoe spoke at a rally on what would have been her son’s 16th birthday.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The mother of schoolboy Noah Donohoe has called for all police files relating to the investigation into the death of her son to be released in full.

Fiona Donohoe was speaking at a rally in north Belfast on what would have been Noah’s 16th birthday.

Several hundred people attended the rally, many holding placards calling on the PSNI to release all sensitive material relating to the case.

The 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June last year, six days after he went missing.

 

Ms Donohoe told the event: “This should be Noah’s sweet 16th today and he should be standing with me celebrating. But there is nothing sweet about standing here today fighting for answers for Noah.

“We are still standing here with more questions than answers.

“Why I am angry is when they (the PSNI) have called no foul play, why are they saying they can’t give over four files of information and facts?”

The rally concluded with a carcade of vehicles driving from Belfast Zoo along the Antrim Road in support of the Donohoe family.

Earlier this month, an inquest into Noah’s death was delayed after his mother’s legal representative raised concern about the amount of time left to deal with a number of outstanding issues.

Noah Donohoe rally
Supporters of the Justice for Noah campaign at the rally (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

The inquest had originally been scheduled to begin on January 10th next year.

Fiona Donohoe’s legal representatives raised concerns the PSNI were seeking to redact information in four files relating to the investigation ahead of the inquest.

At a meeting of the Policing Board earlier this month, political representatives questioned the PSNI about the case.

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly said the family of Noah Donohoe needed transparency.

A senior officer told the board that the coroner would assist the assessment of what is relevant to the inquest and what may go forward for public interest immunity.

