Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 17:32

Walk-in booster clinics open for healthcare workers and people aged 60-69

The HSE has said that GPs are continuing to offer booster jabs to people aged 70 and over, with people aged 50-59 and those with high-risk health conditions scheduled to receive their booster next.
Walk-in booster clinics open for healthcare workers and people aged 60-69

Healthcare workers and people aged 60-69 will be able to get their Covid-19 booster jabs in walk-in vaccination clinics from Thursday.

Anyone in these groups, who has completed their primary course of the Covid-19 vaccine, can attend one of the walk-in clinics for a booster without an appointment.

Those looking to get a booster jab must bring photo ID and have completed their primary vaccine dose five months ago.

"We encourage everyone to avail of your booster dose, as it gives you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19," the HSE said in a statement.

All those aged over 30 will be offered a single dose of an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna. According to the HSE, those aged 29 or younger will be offered a single dose of Pfizer BioNTech.

The HSE has said that GPs are continuing to offer booster doses to people aged 70 and over, with people aged 50-59 and those with high-risk health conditions scheduled to receive their booster next.

Although walk-in clinics are opening, scheduled appointments are still continuing for the current age groups who can get a booster.

"People will receive a text message to attend the appointments for their booster dose, and we encourage everyone to attend these scheduled appointments, or to use the instructions in the text to change them," the HSE said.

This comes as concerns have been raised over the number of people not showing up for their booster jab.

Last week at a briefing, health officials said they were seeing 50 per cent no-show rates in some areas.

Meanwhile, around 1,500 people a day are getting vaccinated according to HSE figures, but there are concerns that eligible people are not coming forward fast enough for booster jabs.

Anyone looking to avail of a booster jab can check out the walk-in clinic opening times and locations here.

More in this section

Total employment reaches almost 2.5 million, full-time workers up 6% Total employment reaches almost 2.5 million, full-time workers up 6%
Dublin Lotto player wins jackpot worth €781,265 in Dalkey Dublin Lotto player wins jackpot worth €781,265 in Dalkey
Man to serve at least 20 years for ‘heinous’ murder of wife Lu Na McKinney Man to serve at least 20 years for ‘heinous’ murder of wife Lu Na McKinney
Young people want one-bedroom apartments, not three-bed homes – Varadkar

Young people want one-bedroom apartments, not three-bed homes – Varadkar

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more