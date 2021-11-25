Total employment reaches almost 2.5 million, full-time workers up 6%

Muireann Duffy

The total number of people in employment has reached approximately 2.47 million, nearing the 2.5 million target set out in the 2024 Economic Recovery Plan.

Data from the Labour Force Survey (LFS) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found the workforce continues to recover from the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 221,300 jobs creased in the year to September 2021. The figures show 113,400 of these jobs were created in the last three months of that period.

Full-time employment figures have also improved, increasing by 5.9 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar noted that increases in the number of people employed in accommodation and food services were "not surprising" as the sectors reopened with the easing of Covid restrictions.

"The fact that so many people were able to return to work relatively quickly is a testament to the policies that are in place to help businesses with their overheads and maintaining contact with their staff," the Tánaiste added.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe added: "The total number of people in work during the summer was 150,000 higher than in the corresponding period two years ago.

"This is very encouraging and consistent with other indicators we have seen in recent months, including the 170,000 fall in PUP numbers in the third quarter and the ongoing strength of income tax receipts this year."

"This confirms that the Government’s policy response to the pandemic has been appropriate – minimising scarring and paving the way for rapid recovery. I am confident that, once we overcome the fourth wave of the virus, our economy and our jobs market will continue to strengthen," Mr Donohoe said.