Man to face trial over launching firework at gardaí during anti-lockdown protest

Tom Tuite

A protester has been sent forward for trial accused of endangerment of life by launching a firework at gardaí during an anti-lockdown demonstration in Dublin.

Hundreds gathered on Grafton Street on February 27th, 20201 to protest measures aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19. Gardaí prevented the crowd from entering St Stephen's Green which had been closed.

A firework was discharged at the top of Grafton Street, after which Gardaí baton-charged protesters. The riot led to three officers getting injured, 23 arrests and 13 people being charged with public order offences. Footage of the scenes went viral online.

Gardaí later charged Jake Merriman (30) from Meadowlands Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin in relation to an incident on the day of the protest.

He is accused of possessing glass bottles capable of causing serious injury, violent disorder, and endangering life by propelling a lighted firework causing a substantial risk of death or serious harm. He was also charged with assault causing harm to a garda.

Trial date

Mr Merriman appeared before Judge Patricia Cronin at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor served him with a book of evidence, and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial on indictment.

Judge Cronin granted a trial order and told Mr Merriman he was being returned for trial at the next sitting of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed on January 28th.

The judge warned that he must notify Gardaí if he intended to use an alibi and ordered Gardaí to furnish copies of video interviews to defence solicitor Niall O'Connor.

Legal aid was granted after Mr O'Connor said his client's circumstances had not changed. The solicitor said his client had been subject to several bail terms earlier, but they were later lifted.

Detective Sergeant Traynor alleged at a previous bail hearing that an eight-shot firework was discharged and glass bottles were thrown during the incident in question.

Mr Merriman, a self-employed power-washer who cleans stone walls, granite and garden patios, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

At Thursday's hearing, he spoke briefly to indicate he understood the court's order and to thank the judge at the end of the proceedings.

Additional charges for minor assaults on two other gardaí are to be added to the indictment later.