Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 13:54

Investigations continuing after man's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Dublin

The body of a man, aged in his 60s, was discovered in Balbriggan on Wednesday afternoon.
Muireann Duffy

Investigations into the death of a man in Dublin are continuing after his body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon.

The remains of the man, aged in his 60s, were found in unexplained circumstances at a residence at Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan.

Gardaí said the man was discovered with "significant injuries".

His body has since been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem examination is being carried out.

A technical examination of the scene where the man was found is taking place in addition to door-to-door inquiries. Gardaí are also examining CCTV footage from the area and an incident room has also been established at Balbriggan Garda station.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone with any information regarding the man's death to contact Balbriggan Garda station on 01-802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

