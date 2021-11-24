Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 21:48

Threatening graffiti against housing contractor in North 'unacceptable'

Contractors withdrew their services from a number of sites in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey following the appearance of targeted graffiti
Threatening graffiti against housing contractor in North 'unacceptable'

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Threats made against a Northern Ireland Housing Executive contractor are “simply unacceptable”, Stormont’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said.

Contractors withdrew their services from a number of sites in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey following the appearance of threatening graffiti.

Ms Hargey described the incident as “sectarian intimidation”.

She added: “The contractor was not only carrying out work on a tower block due for demolition but were also carrying out both health and safety and response maintenance work for Housing Executive tenants in the Rathcoole area.

“The withdrawal of the contractor from this area means that these tenants have to wait for the work required on their properties, some of which could be urgent work.

 

“I would like to express my concern for the Housing Executive employees and contractors in this area who are day and daily looking after the wellbeing of potentially the most vulnerable tenants in the area.

“I want the workers to be able to resume work free from this intimidation as soon as possible.

“This sectarian intimidation needs to stop now.”

Police said inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A Northern Ireland Housing Executive statement said: “The safety of our staff and contractors is paramount, and we utterly condemn this behaviour.”

More in this section

Covid: 3,893 new cases with 43 deaths over past week Covid: 3,893 new cases with 43 deaths over past week
Ryanair dispute with union over threatened 2019 strike settled Ryanair dispute with union over threatened 2019 strike settled
No date for cheaper antigen test plan as Government seeks ‘best value’ for money No date for cheaper antigen test plan as Government seeks ‘best value’ for money
Covid: Full public transport capacity putting those onboard at risk – Siptu

Covid: Full public transport capacity putting those onboard at risk – Siptu

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more