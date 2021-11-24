Threatening graffiti against housing contractor in North 'unacceptable'

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Threats made against a Northern Ireland Housing Executive contractor are “simply unacceptable”, Stormont’s Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said.

Contractors withdrew their services from a number of sites in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey following the appearance of threatening graffiti.

Ms Hargey described the incident as “sectarian intimidation”.

She added: “The contractor was not only carrying out work on a tower block due for demolition but were also carrying out both health and safety and response maintenance work for Housing Executive tenants in the Rathcoole area.

“The withdrawal of the contractor from this area means that these tenants have to wait for the work required on their properties, some of which could be urgent work.

“I would like to express my concern for the Housing Executive employees and contractors in this area who are day and daily looking after the wellbeing of potentially the most vulnerable tenants in the area.

“I want the workers to be able to resume work free from this intimidation as soon as possible.

“This sectarian intimidation needs to stop now.”

Police said inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

A Northern Ireland Housing Executive statement said: “The safety of our staff and contractors is paramount, and we utterly condemn this behaviour.”