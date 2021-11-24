Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 20:27

Mother and baby home survivors in North ‘sickened’ by Republic redress scheme

Victims and survivors at the urged Stormont politicians and officials to take a different approach
Mother and baby home survivors in North ‘sickened’ by Republic redress scheme

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors in the Republic of Ireland came in for sustained criticism at a Stormont committee on Wednesday.

Under the current plan in the Republic, survivors of the mother and baby institutions will be eligible for payments of up to €65,000.

However, babies born in an institution but spending less than six months there are not eligible for financial support.

Victims and survivors from Northern Ireland, during an appearance at the Executive Office committee, urged Stormont politicians and officials to take a different approach.

The Executive has committed to the full implementation of a series of recommendations proposed by an expert panel, including a public inquiry and redress scheme.

'Shameful proposals'

Paul McClarey, who was adopted from a mother and baby home in the 1960s, spoke of how he traced his birth mother in his early 20s.

He discovered that she had died at the age of 29 in tragic circumstances.

He said: “When we the babies, now adults, hear of the shameful proposals for redress as announced in the ROI last week, we are shocked, horrified, and frankly sickened.

“To say that redress is only open to children who spend more than six months in the institution shows a lack of empathy and compassion on a monumental scale.

“What happened the mothers and those children in those institutions was wrong and rightly redress is long overdue. But they totally missed the point.

“They do not understand us and take any account of the scientific and medical research which clearly shows the earlier the impact of trauma, the longer they affect. We will not accept any shape or form redress proposals like this.”

'Ireland’s shame'

He urged that victims and survivors “continue to remain front and centre in the process until the end”.

Committee chair Sinead McLauglin, who was visibly overcome with emotion during the testimony, called the homes “Ireland’s shame”.

She said: “We are running out of time. We have to address these issues and we have to address them with urgency.”

Other members of the committee praised the bravery of the victims.

“I have 15 years up here. I’ve never heard such powerful testimony about any subject,” Independent MLA Trevor Lunn said.

More in this section

Ryanair dispute with union over threatened 2019 strike settled Ryanair dispute with union over threatened 2019 strike settled
No date for cheaper antigen test plan as Government seeks ‘best value’ for money No date for cheaper antigen test plan as Government seeks ‘best value’ for money
Level of PCR testing is ‘phenomenal’, says HSE chief Level of PCR testing is ‘phenomenal’, says HSE chief
Covid: 3,893 new cases with 43 deaths over past week

Covid: 3,893 new cases with 43 deaths over past week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more