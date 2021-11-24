Boy injured by exploding light bulb awarded €27,000 damages

Ray Managh

A 10-year-old schoolboy, whose face was injured when a light bulb in his bedside lamp exploded, has won €27,000 damages for personal injuries.

Barrister Daniel Coyle told the Circuit Civil Court that Joseph Carney was only six years old when he suffered cuts to his left lower eyelid and cheek.

Mr Coyle, who appeared with James H Murphy Solicitors for Joseph, told Judge Cormac Quinn that two stores, Dealz and Ikea, had offered the boy the €27,000 settlement and he was recommending it to the court.

Counsel said Joseph, who sued both stores through his mother Clodagh Carney, of Bailes, Dunleer, Co Louth, had been in bed on December 12th, 2016 when the bulb in his bedside lamp spontaneously exploded.

Mr Coyle told the court that his mother had found her son covered in glass in his bed and with blood trickling down his cheek. She had taken him to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, from where he had been transferred to Temple Street Childrens’ Hospital where his wounds were conservatively treated.

Judge Quinn, who heard that Joseph had suffered a small puncture wound to his left lower eyelid and a burn abrasion to his cheek, approved the settlement offer.

Mr Coyle said that the bedside lamp had been bought in Ikea and the bulb had been purchased in a local Dealz store. The settlement had been reached in negotiations with both firms.