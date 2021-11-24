Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 12:41

Man (51) seriously injured after assault by group of men in Dublin

Gardaí at Irishtown are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident on Haddington Road, Dublin on Sunday
James Cox

A 51-year-old man has suffered serious facial and head injuries after he was assaulted by a group of men in Dublin.

Gardaí at Irishtown are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault incident on Haddington Road, Dublin on Sunday.

Shortly before 5pm, the man was approached and assaulted by a group of men while walking on Haddington Road. The man sustained serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment in Hospital. (His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening).

There was a significant number of people in the area at the time following the international rugby match between Ireland and Argentian and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage and motorists with dashcam from the Haddington Road area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 666 9600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

