Dublin Airport Police and Fire Service raise funds For Irish charities with Christmas single

Digital Desk Staff

Members of the Dublin Airport Police and Fire Service have come together to record a charity single for Christmas.

Daa’s Charity of the Year scheme is managed by staff, who select the charities that benefit each year, and generate a significant amount of the money through their fundraising activities.

The funds left in cash collection points throughout Dublin Airport also support the chosen charities for the year. Daa also makes a contribution to the fund.

Typically, daa staff would cycle, run marathons, arrange monster draws, bake cakes, hold book sales, wear their Christmas jumper to work, take part in quiz nights, race nights, raffles and a host of other events. However, because of Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, staff needed to get creative when it came to fundraising ideas.

A couple of months ago members of the Dublin Airport Police and Fire Service decided to tap into the hidden talent within the force to produce a "rocking tune that will give everyone a much-needed boost after a tough year and a half".

"Dublin Airport Police & Fire Service proudly presents; The Cylinders with Medication," which you can watch below: