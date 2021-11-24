Plans for €350m redevelopment of Cork docklands announced

Tomas Doherty

The revitalisation of the Cork's South Docks has received a major boost with confirmation that a developer will apply for planning permission for a €350 million project incorporating a hospital, office blocks and residential units.

Private developers O'Callaghan Properties have applied for planning permission this week for the first stage of their proposal for the sprawling 31-acre docklands campus.

It includes a 130-bed rehabilitation hospital to be run by French medical group ORPEA.

ORPEA has already made a €250 million foray into Ireland's health, medical, and nursing home sectors, and this treatment hospital for stroke, spinal and brain injuries will be second only to the 60-year-old National Rehabilitation Centre in Dún Laoghaire.

Works could start in the first quarter of 2023 if planning is secured, according to The Irish Examiner.

Brian O’Callaghan, managing director of O’Callaghan Properties, told The Irish Times that the project at Kennedy Quay has the potential to create 5,000 new jobs on completion and transform the area into a major driver of economic activity.

Some 450,000sq ft of office space and 80,000sq ft of residential development are included in the plans.

The main office accommodation will be distributed among three buildings ranging in height from nine to 12 storeys while the new apartment development, comprising 80 “build to sell” apartments, will be contained within an 11-storey tower block.

Mr O’Callaghan revealed that the project will also involve the restoration and re-purposing of the derelict Odlums Mills to create two seven- and nine-storey buildings incorporating some 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as a cinema, food hall and office space.

Provision is also made in the project for a bridge over the River Lee for Cork's proposed east-west light rail transport system, due after 2030.