Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 11:11

Arctic air expected to bring snowfall to Ireland this week

Met Éireann says strong winds and “cool polar air” are set to sink down over the island
Snow is likely to fall across northern areas of Ireland this week with temperatures set to drop overnight.

Met Éireann said strong winds and “cool polar air” will sink down over the island, with the strongest winds especially affecting areas in the far north.

The cold conditions come thanks to the jet stream moving southwards, bringing much cooler and wetter weather to Ireland.

The mercury could dip as low as freezing in most areas of the country overnight on Friday, while remaining around 6 degrees Celsius during the day on Saturday.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Mark Bowe, said: “It’s going to get noticeably colder from Friday as the low pressure system over Scotland will allow very cold northerly winds to blanket Ireland on Friday and into Saturday.

“There is a risk of wintry showers for areas in the far north with sleet and snow possible over the hills. This will mainly affect the northern half of the country with showers and some sunny spells expected elsewhere”

Friday is set to be a windy day with frequent showers. Daytime temperatures will be limited to around 6 to 9 degrees, but the brisk northerly winds will make it feel colder. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing for many areas with frost expected.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland on Friday. It said that “very windy weather” could cause delays to transport, damage buildings, lead to bridge and road closures and cause power cuts.

Met Éireann forecasters said they are keeping a close eye on developments and weather warnings may be issued later in the week.

