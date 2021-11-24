Motorists face disruption as truckers protest in Dublin over fuel prices

Motorists face significant delays this morning as The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices protest over fuel prices.

Motorists should expect disruption on the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7, and the M11 as protesters make their way to Dublin city centre where they are expected to gather at Leinster House.

As road closures are currently in place on Kildare Street, the protest organisers are encouraging drivers to park as close to Leinster House as possible and convene on foot outside the Dáil.

Gardaí have warned people travelling to Dublin on Wednesday to expect long delays due to the protest.

Gardaí are aware of a potential protest activity, particularly in the Dublin Region, tomorrow. This may impact early morning traffic particularly on the motorway network from 7am. Commuters should plan accordingly.

The organisers have demanded that the Government addresses the nation on the fuel issue. If their demand is not met, they say there will be more protests.

In a Facebook post, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices said the protest is for lower fuel costs at the pump and at home.

“We want lower costs and lower taxes, rebates are no good. We want the government to address the nation on this cause.

"This is for the people of Ireland, for our future and for our kids."

If there is no change, a lot of small operators will be out of business "sooner than you think", the group warned.