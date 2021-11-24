No new restrictions this week, as officials wait to see if new measures are required

The Government will not impose any new restrictions this week as health officials and Cabinet Ministers wait until at least the end of next week before deciding if new measures are needed.

As reported in The Irish Times, health officials and the Government saw "tentative" signs that the rising number of Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations are beginning to decrease.

However, Táiniste Leo Varadkar said it was too early to be certain.

This comes as the Government face increasing pressure over the planned subsidised antigen test programme and PCR testing capacity.

Plans for State subsidised antigen testing were delayed this week. It is understood that Government officials raised concerns that the subsidised price for pharmacies, planned to be in the region of €3-€4 per test, was about the same price supermarket discounters were already selling them for.

The plan for antigen testing may not be approved by Government until next week, as the Department of Enterprise is working with retailers on mechanism for subsidising the tests.

Mr Varadkar told reporters it appeared the positivity rate of Covid-19 tests was “starting to level off”, but added that it was too soon to be certain.

“We will, as a Government, seek to avoid imposing extreme restrictions if we can,” he said.

According to The Irish Times, a source close to the discussions has said Government Ministers believe the approach to the fourth wave should not be the same as earlier waves.

This comes as the State has recorded a further 3,666 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.