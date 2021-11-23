Emergency measures announced amid Covid school staffing crisis

Minister for Education Norma Foley has announced a series of urgent measures aimed at tackling a staffing crisis facing schools including an extra 200 substitutes.

Student teachers and retired teachers are also included in the plans.

Many schools are struggling due to a staff shortage linked to high rates of sick leave and teachers being forced to self-isolated due to Covid-19.

Boards of management for a number of schools met in recent days to draw up contingency plans for remote teaching.

A number of education sources told The Irish Times that several primary schools took the step after being advised by principals that classes may need to be sent home due to staff shortages.

“These discussions are taking place across many schools because there are urgent health and safety implications if we can’t supervise classes,” one source said.

A small number of schools have had to send classes home as teacher shortages worsen across the country.

Ms Foley announced a number of new measures on Tuesday night.

These include: