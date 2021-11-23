Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 21:28

DCU 'does not endorse' views of lecturer who called George Floyd 'useless criminal' in blog

Dublin City University says it "does not endorse" the views of a lecturer who described George Floyd as a "useless criminal who dug his own grave".

In his online blog, Dr Mark Humphrys described the 46-year-old - who was murdered by a white police officer in the US - as a "drugged up armed robber".

“Floyd, a black career criminal (armed robber), was stopped by police after using forged money while high on drugs. He physically resisted arrest and was held to the ground where he died," he wrote.

Dr Humphrys has also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as "nonsense" and "hysteria".

In a statement on his Twitter feed, Dr Humphrys said he had kept 20 years of online political views and his teaching profession separate.

“This week some students discovered my views on the Black Lives Matter movement of last year and got offended,” he said. “I never showed these thoughts to any student. I do not discuss politics with students ever.”

DCU says the views don't reflect those of the university - and that it's "deeply committed" to promoting equality, diversity and inclusion.

The statement read: "The university does not endorse any of the viewpoints expressed in this blog and they do not reflect the views of the university, its staff or student body.”

