Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 19:43

Dogs Trust shares video of puppy farm dogs receiving toys for first time

Dogs Trust Ireland has released a heartwarming video of puppy farm dogs receiving toys for the first time
James Cox

Dogs Trust Ireland has released a heartwarming video of puppy farm dogs receiving toys for the first time.

Earlier this month, Dogs Trust Ireland announced their #EndPuppyFarming campaign and shared stories of some of the 130 victims of puppy farming that the charity cared for this year.

"These frightened little souls lived in absolute misery – their condition when they came to us shocked even our most experienced staff," said a spokesperson,

"To highlight the transformations these dogs made, all thanks to our wonderful supporters, we are releasing a video of some of the dogs’ receiving toys for the first time. With everything they’ve been through, it is amazing to watch their curious, excited and hopeful reactions to their first ever cuddly toy.

"Since the dogs arrived our care, they have known gentle hands, good food, caring words and teddies for the first time ever, and that is all because of our amazing and loving supporters.

"However, we still need help to put a stop to puppy farming once and for all."

You can watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fd_QDoQAFI

