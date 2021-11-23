Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 17:42

Anti-abortion campaigners call on Government to make changes to law

The Irish electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in a 2018 referendum
By Cate McCurry, PA

Anti-abortion protesters have called on the Government to make changes to Ireland’s abortion law.

Members from the Pro-Life Campaign published a document which they said is focused on the Government’s three-year review of abortion laws.

Speaking at the event outside Leinster House, Eilis Mulroy, spokesperson for the anti-abortion group, said: “The silence surrounding the devastating impact of the new abortion law must end.

“After the law changed in 2019, 13,243 legal abortions were performed in the first two years.

Anti Abortion Protest
The Pro Life Campaign taking part in an awareness event outside Leinster House (Niall Carson/PA)

“Right now, women are being kept in the dark about abortion alternatives. They simply aren’t being informed about other options. This appalling situation cannot continue.

“Today’s launch is just a first step in our campaign to end the silence surrounding the devastating impact of the new abortion law and to make sure that alternatives to abortion become a major issue as the three-year review gets under way.”

The Irish electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in a 2018 referendum, ushering in a major liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion law and ending what was effectively a constitutional ban on abortion.

