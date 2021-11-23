Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 15:10

Fianna Fáil Senator calls for bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show

Her comments come amid ongoing discussions for a new bank holiday to say thank you to frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
Fianna Fáil Senator calls for bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O'Loughlin has said the idea of a bank holiday to coincide with the Late Late Toy Show is a "tree-mendous" idea.

Ms O'Loughlin has said she is "delighted" to give her support to a petition calling for the new bank holiday.

“Every year, all of us look forward to the last Friday in November. The Late Late Toy Show is an institution for children of all ages and has played a big part in Christmas for many years now,” Ms O'Loughlin said.

“For so many it is the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year,” she added

“I feel it deserves to be recognised as a festive stand out in the lead up to Christmas.

"To recognise its significance in this regard, and to help children up and down the country prepare for the big night, I think it would be a tree-mendous idea to give them a dedicated bank holiday on that day.”

Her comments come amid ongoing discussions for a new bank holiday to say thank you to frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

There had been increasing consensus around January 31st becoming a bank holiday next year to tie in with St Brigid’s Day, which falls on Tuesday, February 1st.

However, according to a report in the Sunday Times, talks on the issue at the Labour Employer Economic Forum have been set aside following the recent uptick in Covid cases.

More in this section

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath
Final decision still to be made on cheaper antigen testing, says Simon Harris Final decision still to be made on cheaper antigen testing, says Simon Harris
Covid: Leaders waiting for impact of reduced socialising before new restrictions Covid: Leaders waiting for impact of reduced socialising before new restrictions
More should be done to offer State services through post offices, says An Post CEO

More should be done to offer State services through post offices, says An Post CEO

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more