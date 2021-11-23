Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 12:38

Petrol and diesel prices at record high in Ireland, AA says

Prices are the highest since the AA began recording the figures in 1991
Petrol and diesel prices at record high in Ireland, AA says

Average fuel prices for petrol and diesel are at a record high in Ireland, according to data collected by the AA.

The average price for unleaded petrol is now 172.6 cents per litre, while the average price for diesel is 163.3 cents per litre - the highest since the AA began recording the figures in 1991.

The figures equate to a 27 per cent increase in the price of petrol and a 28 per cent increase in the price of diesel fuel, compared to this time last year.

“We are now seeing record high fuel prices in this country. It is very worrying for everyone, but especially lower-income families in rural areas who are unsure whether they will be able to afford fuel for their cars, or even heat their homes,” said AA Ireland head of communications Paddy Comyn.

The AA said a combination of factors has led to the increase in fuel prices globally, including oil production plummeting during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Comyn claimed a move to shift motorists into electric vehicles "appear[s] to be at the expense of lower income families and motorists."

"It’s very expensive when you have a family trying to budget and pay their mortgage, groceries and general expenses. People in rural Ireland rely on their cars. They don’t have the public transport infrastructure to support their daily lives,” he said.

He said prices will continue to rise, calling for changes in the area of taxation.

More in this section

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath
Covid: Leaders waiting for impact of reduced socialising before new restrictions Covid: Leaders waiting for impact of reduced socialising before new restrictions
Intensive care consultant on Covid: ‘This is wartime’ Intensive care consultant on Covid: ‘This is wartime’
More should be done to offer State services through post offices, says An Post CEO

More should be done to offer State services through post offices, says An Post CEO

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more