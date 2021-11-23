New north-west institute named the Atlantic Technological University

Kenneth Fox

The Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris announced on Tuesday the name of the Technological University in the west and north-west as the Atlantic Technological University (ATU).

The name “Atlantic” is said to convey power, strength, inspiration, creation, vast horizons - a distinctive geography, rich history and shared heritage.

They said it is a hugely ambitious name for a TU with an international reach without borders on the edge of Europe, spanning thousands of kilometers of coastline including the Wild Atlantic Way, a gateway to the rest of the world.

It was chosen following an independent process of engagement by marketing and brand consultant company McCann who conducted surveys and online consultation with staff, students and stakeholders across the region and nationally.

Speaking about the name, Minister Simon Harris said: “I am pleased to be able to announce the name of Ireland’s fourth technological university and that, subject to the relevant legislative processes being completed, the date of establishment of the Atlantic Technological University will be April 1st, 2022.

"This means that students of the current three Institutes who graduate in this academic year of 2021/2022 and henceforth in the west and north-west will do so with university qualifications.”

Meanwhile, David Wall, design director at McCann, said: “The name Atlantic Technological University reflects the deep connections in the region and the ability and ambition to impact at a national and international scale.

"It expresses a sense of place, incorporating aspiration, scale and geography. It speaks to our unique perspective as an island in the Atlantic Ocean that makes waves on an international stage. The new TU’s name was chosen through extensive research and consultation with students, staff, and stakeholders across industry and education.”

Over 3,000 students, staff and external stakeholders were surveyed by the company as part of the naming process, including public bodies, government agencies, professional bodies, community, alumni and schools’ guidance counsellors.

Following extensive consultation, a shortlist of names was produced and discussed with the Department of Higher and Further Education and Minister Harris resulting in the chosen name - Atlantic Technological University.

The three institutes – GMIT, LYIT and IT Sligo – situated on the western and northwestern seaboard stretching from North Donegal to South Galway, will see their eight locations become ATU campuses from April 1st, 2022.