Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 07:13

Covid: Business supports may be extended under new closures

Draft plans for a long-awaited scheme to subsidise antigen tests were also drawn up on Monday
Covid: Business supports may be extended under new closures

The cut-off date for new entrants to Covid business supports may be extended beyond the end of the year if more sectoral closures are forced amid a surge in the disease.

The Irish Times has learned that allowing new entrants into the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) past the cut-off point is under consideration, following a meeting of a Government committee on Monday evening.

Extending the system of Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payments into the new year is also understood to be on the table if there are renewed closures.

However, no options were signed off on and there was no decision over precisely what form supports might take.

While such options remain a possibility, the Government is not conceding that fresh closures will be necessary.

The support options were examined only in the event that businesses have to shut their doors, sources said, indicating that the Government will seek to avoid that scenario.

Subsidised antigen tests

It was also unclear on Monday evening whether Government plans for a subsidised antigen testing regime will be signed off by the Coalition on Tuesday.

Draft plans for a long-awaited scheme to subsidise antigen tests were drawn up on Monday and were due go to Cabinet.

It is understood that the initial proposal envisaged rolling out the programme through pharmacies first, with a discount of around €4 per test across the board, but this was still under discussion late in the evening.

Earlier on Monday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters in Cork that the number of cases of Covid-19 can be reduced without having to go into a lockdown.

He said the Government has other options and responses to help tackle rising case numbers.

A further 5,634 cases were reported on Monday, with the country’s chief medical officer warning 20 to 25 people will end up in hospital for every 1,000 cases, with two or three people requring critical care in intensive care units.

More in this section

US will push EU and UK for deal on protocol, says senator US will push EU and UK for deal on protocol, says senator
Kevin Lunney says the trauma of kidnapping will remain for the rest of his life Kevin Lunney says the trauma of kidnapping will remain for the rest of his life
Covid: 5,634 new cases, Taoiseach says transmission can be reduced without lockdown Covid: 5,634 new cases, Taoiseach says transmission can be reduced without lockdown
Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more