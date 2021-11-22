Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 22:04

Mortality rate among Covid patients admitted to critical care one in four, says CMO

Dr Tony Holohan said every 1,000 cases of the virus leads to 20-25 people being admitted to hospital.
Mortality rate among Covid patients admitted to critical care one in four, says CMO

Muireann Duffy

One in four people who have been admitted to critical care in hospital with Covid-19 have died, according to the chief medical officer (CMO).

On Monday evening, Dr Tony Holohan urged the public to cut social contacts and follow public health advice in response to growing rates of infection over the past number of weeks.

Dr Holohan said incidence of the virus continues to rise, as the Department of Health reported "a concerning number of confirmed cases", but he added the country can "change the trajectory of this disease by breaking the chains of transmission".

On Monday, 5,634 new cases were confirmed, while there were 684 people in hospital with the virus (126 in ICU) at 8am.

The CMO reiterated that every 1,000 cases of the virus will lead to between 20-25 people requiring hospitalisation, of whom 2-3 will require critical care in ICU. "We also know that, since June of this year, 1 in 4 people who had Coivd-19 and required critical care in our hospitals have sadly passed away," he tweeted.

"This information is not easy to hear, but it is an important reminder of the serious risk that Covid-19 continues to pose to all of us," he added.

However, the worsening outlook of the virus seems to have caused people to rethink their behaviours, as Dr Holohan cited positive changes in the latest set of surveys from Amárach.

According to the data, 57 per cent of people said they are reducing the number of people they plan to meet between now and Christmas, while 45 per cent said they have cancelled plans.

"...The data above shows that people are making a concerted effort to reduce their risk," Dr Holohan said. "If we can keep this going, it will have a positive impact on disease transmission."

The CMO once again called for anyone who experiences any cold or flu-like symptoms to isolate immediately and "get a PCR test, not an antigen test".

More in this section

US will push EU and UK for deal on protocol, says senator US will push EU and UK for deal on protocol, says senator
Judge describes fists of boxer who attacked Kevin Lunney as 'lethal weapons' Judge describes fists of boxer who attacked Kevin Lunney as 'lethal weapons'
Covid: 5,634 new cases, Taoiseach says transmission can be reduced without lockdown Covid: 5,634 new cases, Taoiseach says transmission can be reduced without lockdown
Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath

Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding unidentified man found dead in Co Meath

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more