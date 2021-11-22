Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 20:34

Road users warned of poor driving conditions as weather warning issued

The yellow warning for dense fog covers six counties in the southwest.
Muireann Duffy

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for six counties in the southwest.

Met Éireann has forecast dense fog for Monday night, particularly in counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning comes into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 10am on Tuesday.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged road users travelling during the period of the warning to take extra care, warning of the additional danger posed by thick fog.

Due to poor visibility, drivers are advised to switch on dipped headlights and fog lamps, reduce their speed and allow an extra safe distance to the vehicle in front.

The RSA has also advised that drivers should portion extra time for their journey, while other vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, are asked to ensure they wear high-visibility clothing and use lights.

