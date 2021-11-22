Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 17:22

Annual returns filing deadline extended by two weeks

The Registrar of Companies confirmed the deadline will be pushed back to December 9th.
The deadline for the filing of company annual returns will be pushed back by two weeks, the Registrar of Companies confirmed on Monday.

The annual returns deadline had been set for Thursday, November 25th, however, this has now been extended to Thursday, December 9th.

The decision was taken "in light of difficulties experienced by some small accountancy firms as a result of the evolving Covid-19 situation in meeting the filing deadline for Annual Returns on behalf of their clients," a statement from Minister for Company Regulation Robert Troy said.

Mr Troy added that the extension will give firms "greater certainty and breathing room to meet their filing obligations on behalf of their clients".

