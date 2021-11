The Dáil’s Ceann Comhairle or chairperson has tested positive for Covid-19.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl received the results of his PCR test at the weekend, a statement from the Oireachtas said.

The Kildare South TD is continuing to isolate at home until next Monday, November 29th, in accordance with public health guidelines.

During his absence from the Dáil, Mr Ó Feaghaíl’s chamber duties will be overseen by Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly, along with the normal panel of temporary chairpersons.