Anti-vaccine campaigner tells court 'I am the king and you are the public servant'

Antonio Mureddu appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal on Monday facing road traffic charges
Stephen Maguire

A well-known anti-vaccination campaigner has told a court that he is the king and the judge is a public servant.

Antonio Mureddu appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal on Monday facing road traffic charges.

The 44-year-old is charged with having no insurance, using a fraudulent license plate and failing to give information to gardaí at Meencarragh, Ballybofey on October 23rd this year.

The Italian national, with an address at Main Street, Headford, Co Galway, was stopped by Garda Michael Kilcoyne.

When stopped by Garda Kilcoyne, Mr Mureddu's red Alfa Romeo car had the letters 'The I Job' instead of the proper license plate 09G19485.

No legal representative

Judge Raymond Finnegan asked the accused man if he had a solicitor and the accused said he had no legal representative.

He told Judge Finnegan: "I don't give jurisdiction to this court. I can represent myself."

He then attempted to hand paperwork to Judge Finnegan, but the judge said he was not accepting it.

Mr Mureddu, who did not wear a facemask at any stage of the sitting, then claimed that he had items stolen by gardaí at Letterkenny Garda station.

Judge Finnegan again told the accused that he strongly recommend that he get legal representation.

Mr Mureddu replied: "Absolutely not. I don't give any consent. I am the king, and you are the public servant."

