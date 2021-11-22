Cancelling sold-out 2014 gigs like a 'death in the family', says Garth Brooks

Muireann Duffy

Country musician Garth Brooks has said having to cancel five sold-out concerts in Dublin back in 2014 was like a "death in the family".

As reported by the Irish Examiner, Brooks was back in Ireland launching two September 2022 gigs at Croke Park, the same venue where the 2014 concerts had been set to be played.

However, objections from local residents' groups ultimately led to the cancellation after licences were only granted for three shows, to which the musician responded by saying he would play all five or none at all.

Speaking about the 2014 cancellation at Monday's launch, Brooks said it was the "greatest heartache" due to how highly he thinks of Ireland.

"I love this country and I feel they may love me back," Brooks said.

He added that while he would love to play five Irish concerts again, it was unlikely to happen.

However, Brooks did not rule out the possibility of holding smaller gigs when he comes to the country next year, but the September 9th and 10th Croke Park concerts are the only two which have yet been confirmed.

Tickets for the two dates will go on sale at 8am on Thursday, November 25th.