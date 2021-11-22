Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 11:36

Half a million euros worth of graffiti damage to Irish trains this year

Irish Rail figures show more than 200 carriages have been targeted by vandals
Half a million euros worth of graffiti damage to Irish trains this year

Half a million euros worth of graffiti damage has been caused to Irish trains since the start of the year.

Irish Rail figures show more than 200 carriages have been targeted by vandals in the first 10 months of 2021.

The €500,000 worth of damage has prompted the national rail operator and gardaí to step-up policing.

Fine Gael TD for Dublin Fingal, Alan Farrell, said the high rate of vandalism is disappointing and money spent on remediation could go elsewhere.

“€516,000 could, I’m sure, go a lot further if it is invested in delivery of what it is that Irish Rail do best, which is providing transport options for commuters and other individuals across the State," he told Newstalk radio.

"I would much rather it spent on improving services onboard, and indeed frequencies, than having to clean up after budding graffiti artists.”

More in this section

Four men arrested as €200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Sligo Four men arrested as €200,000 worth of cannabis seized in Sligo
Lotto jackpot rolls over again after ‘unwinnable’ criticism Lotto jackpot rolls over again after ‘unwinnable’ criticism
Antigen tests priced at €1 likely to proceed despite Nphet reservations Antigen tests priced at €1 likely to proceed despite Nphet reservations
Covid: 4,181 new cases amid warning of ‘enormous burden’ on health system

Covid: 4,181 new cases amid warning of ‘enormous burden’ on health system

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more