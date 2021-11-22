Half a million euros worth of graffiti damage to Irish trains this year

Half a million euros worth of graffiti damage has been caused to Irish trains since the start of the year.

Irish Rail figures show more than 200 carriages have been targeted by vandals in the first 10 months of 2021.

The €500,000 worth of damage has prompted the national rail operator and gardaí to step-up policing.

Fine Gael TD for Dublin Fingal, Alan Farrell, said the high rate of vandalism is disappointing and money spent on remediation could go elsewhere.

“€516,000 could, I’m sure, go a lot further if it is invested in delivery of what it is that Irish Rail do best, which is providing transport options for commuters and other individuals across the State," he told Newstalk radio.

"I would much rather it spent on improving services onboard, and indeed frequencies, than having to clean up after budding graffiti artists.”