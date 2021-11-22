Covid hospitalisations hit highest level in almost nine months

Covid-19 hospitalisations in Ireland have hit the highest level seen in almost nine months, with 684 patients in hospital as of this morning.

The number of people hospitalised increased by 10 per cent over the past week, and by 37 per cent over the past fortnight.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has 74 Covid patients - the highest in the country.

The latest figures show 125 patients are in intensive care with the virus, representing the highest figure since the end of February.

It comes as on Monday morning, Cork University Hospital said an increasing number of Covid-positive patients admitted to the hospital is "putting significant pressure on services", with the cancellation of non-urgent procedures likely.

"The Hospital Surge Plan is currently being implemented and unfortunately this may result in the cancellation of a number of non-urgent procedures," the hospital said in a statement.

"Patients will be contacted directly in the event of their procedure being cancelled.

"The Emergency Department... has been exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED."

Hospital management urged the public to contact their GP and "explore all other options available to them" before attending the ED if their needs are not urgent.

It comes as the country's chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will give "difficult advice" if Covid figures do not improve.

Dr Holohan warned that the Government cannot make people observe restrictions. He said it is up to the public to make changes, which will bring about a reduction in transmission of Covid.