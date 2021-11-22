Government announce Covid assistance for Lebanon

James Cox

The HSE and state agencies are working together to provide assistance to Lebanon in response to the worsening incidence of Covid-19 there.

The aid was announced by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy.

A donation of 16,500 packs of Magellan safety needles and 16,400 B Braun Omnifix Luer Solo syringes will leave Ireland for Lebanon today.

These items will assist the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Lebanon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs coordinated the dispatch of these items through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, working with the Department Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Department of Health, the HSE, and others.

This support from Ireland is part of the coordinated effort by EU Member States currently underway to provide a collaborative response following Lebanon’s request for assistance.

Mr Donnelly said: “I am pleased that Ireland is in a position to respond to Lebanon’s request for assistance. These items will support the rollout of Lebanon’s vaccination programme. We know that vaccination is one of our strongest weapons in fighting this pandemic. I am proud of Ireland’s efforts to show solidarity in the global effort against the pandemic”

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The EU and its Member States are committed to support vaccination efforts around the globe. I want to thank Ireland for helping Lebanon in their time of need. We can beat the pandemic only by working together.”