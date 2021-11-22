Man in critical condition after single vehicle collision in Leitrim

James Cox

A man, aged in his early 60s, is in critical condition following a single vehicle collision in Co Leitrim on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí in Manorhamilton attended the scene of a serious single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at Fivemilebourne, Dromahire, Leitrim on Sunday.

The collision occurred shortly after 4pm and the male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, left the road and struck a ditch. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

He was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the R278 at fivemilebourne on Sunday to make this footage available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on (071) 9820620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.