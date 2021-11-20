Teenage pedestrian dies after road crash in Co Laois

Tomas Doherty

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a van in Co Laois on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the N80 at Clonsoghey at about 7.30am.

The man, aged in his late teens, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for treatment but died from his injuries.

A postmortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the van was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by investigators is currently taking place. The road remains closed at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.