Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 12:08

Teenage pedestrian dies after road crash in Co Laois

The incident took place on the N80 at Clonsoghey at about 7.30am.
Teenage pedestrian dies after road crash in Co Laois

Tomas Doherty

A pedestrian has died after a crash involving a van in Co Laois on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the N80 at Clonsoghey at about 7.30am.

The man, aged in his late teens, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise for treatment but died from his injuries.

A postmortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the van was uninjured.

An examination of the scene by investigators is currently taking place. The road remains closed at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Gardaí disarm man brandishing hatchet and imitation shotgun during welfare check Gardaí disarm man brandishing hatchet and imitation shotgun during welfare check
Man (60s) killed in Dublin house fire Man (60s) killed in Dublin house fire
Vaccination rates jump in North after Covid cert plans announced Vaccination rates jump in North after Covid cert plans announced
Covid: Holohan urged Government not to provide cheaper antigen tests

Covid: Holohan urged Government not to provide cheaper antigen tests

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more