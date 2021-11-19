Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 19:42

Major fire breaks out at Fermanagh factory

Sixty fire brigade staff are currently involved in tackling the major blaze near Enniskillen
Major fire breaks out at Fermanagh factory

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A major fire at a factory near Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh has been brought under control, the Northern Ireland fire brigade has said.

60 members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently involved in tackling the major blaze at a factory on the Tattygare Road in Lisbellaw.

It is believed that the fire broke out just before 2pm on Friday.

Crews have been sent from across Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh to deal with the significant fire.

A large plume of smoke is visible at the scene of the fire, with the firefighting operation still continuing.

Brian Coombes, group commander in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were faced with a large fire at a commercial premises, with significant smoke issuing from the building.”

Eight fire engines are at the scene, alongside two aerial appliances and a high-volume water pump.

“The fire is now under control. However, we expect significant resources to remain at the scene due to the size of the building,” Mr Coombes said.

Local people are being asked to avoid the scene and to keep doors and windows closed.

More in this section

Man (60s) killed in Dublin house fire Man (60s) killed in Dublin house fire
Vaccination rates jump in North after Covid cert plans announced Vaccination rates jump in North after Covid cert plans announced
Gardaí disarm man brandishing hatchet and imitation shotgun during welfare check Gardaí disarm man brandishing hatchet and imitation shotgun during welfare check
Revenue seizes drugs, cigarettes and alcohol worth €420,000 in one week

Revenue seizes drugs, cigarettes and alcohol worth €420,000 in one week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more