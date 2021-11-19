Partner of Clare TD to contest charges for alleged drugs possession

Gordon Deegan

The partner of a sitting Clare Sinn Féin TD has appeared in court in connection with a minor drugs possession charge.

At Kilrush District Court, sitting in Ennis, the partner of TD Violet-Anne Wynne, John Montaine appeared in connection with the alleged illegal possession of cannabis at the family home at Pella Rd, Kilrush on February 11th, 2021.

Mr Montaine (39) was not required to appear concerning the possession charge under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with solicitor Patrick Moylan appearing before Judge Mary Larkin on his behalf.

Legal aid was granted for Mr Moylan to act on behalf of Mr Montaine’s after the solicitor said he was a “suitable candidate”. Mr Moylan said the case could be adjourned to January 18th where the defence would either enter a guilty plea or seek a hearing date to contest the case.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Wynne confirmed Mr Montaine will be contesting the drug summons before the court, adding that she did not wish to comment further on the case as it remains before the court.

Medicinal

Mr Montaine has epilepsy and speaking generally on her partner’s use of medicinal cannabis to deal with the condition, Ms Wynne said: “Come next March, John will be six years seizure-free and that comes from him taking medicinal cannabis”.

Ms Wynne said there are positive effects for Mr Montaine in using medicinal cannabis and it has improved his quality of life “100 per cent – without a doubt”.

“Before, we were having to go see the GP in-between seeing the neurologist. There was always some kind of issue - say, John having a number of fits within the one month, or losing teeth, or suffering with severe migraine - but since John has been using the medicinal cannabis, he has had a better quality of life.

“It has also freed myself up. John would have been on disability allowance and I would have had to have been his carer, but since using the medicinal cannabis, he doesn’t suffer from any of those issues any longer.”

Ms Wynne added Mr Montaine “is only left with a handful of teeth at this stage” from his past seizures.

She stated: “It is a huge issue for John personally. That is something that has really affected his confidence. It has brought difficulties and issues for him and that is hard to watch for someone that you love.”

Ms Wynne explained a prior medication that Mr Montaine was on reduced his calcium levels and bone density, weakening his teeth.

She said: “When he would have a fit, the teeth would clash and break very, very easily and that brought about a lot of pain and trips to the dentist.”

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to January 18th.