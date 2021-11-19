Northern Ireland reports seven deaths and 1,690 new Covid cases

Press Association

Northern Ireland has confirmed seven deaths and 1,690 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

There are some 410 Covid patients in hospital in the region, with 33 in intensive care.

It comes as the region's vaccine rollout chief reported a surge of people have come forward to be vaccinated against the disease, after the Stormont Executive agreed that a vaccine cert would be required to access some venues.

Across most of the UK, Covid infections have fallen, although levels remain high according to new figures.

Around one in 65 people in private households in England had Covid in the week to November 13th, down from one in 60 the previous week, according to the latest estimates from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

One in 65 is the equivalent of about 824,900 people. The proportion of people in England who were estimated to have coronavirus at the peak of the second wave in early January was one in 50.

Wales has also seen a drop, with one in 55 people estimated to have had Covid in the week to November 13th, down from one in 45 the previous week.

Infection levels in Wales hit one in 40 people in late October, the highest since estimates began in summer 2020.

The ONS described the trend in Northern Ireland as “uncertain”, with an estimate of one in 65 people in the most recent week – up from one in 75, but below the record high of one in 40 in mid-August.

For Scotland, the latest estimate is one in 95 people, down from one in 85 the previous week and below September’s peak of one in 45.

School years

All figures are for people in private households and do not include hospitals, care homes and other settings.

When estimating the level of Covid infections among different age ranges in England, the ONS said rates have fallen for those in school years seven to 11 and school year 12 to age 24, along with 35 to 49-year-olds and people aged 70 and over.

In all other age groups, including from age two to school year six, the trend in the most recent week was uncertain.

Rates remained highest for those in school years seven to 11, at 3.6 per cent.

Across the regions of England, the percentage of people testing positive for Covid is estimated to have dropped in the north-west, south-west, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

In all other regions the trend was uncertain.

In the East Midlands, around one in 50 people was likely to test positive in the week to November 13th – the highest proportion for any region.

London had the lowest proportion, at around one in 80.