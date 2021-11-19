Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Tipperary

James Cox

An investigation has been launched after gunshots were fired in Clonmel in Co Tipperary just after midnight last night.

Nobody was injured, but a house was damaged during the incident in the Brook Cresent area of Oldbridge at around 12.30am.

A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.

Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.