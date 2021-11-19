Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 12:42

Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Tipperary

An investigation has been launched after gunshots were fired in Clonmel in Co Tipperary just after midnight last night
Investigation launched after gunshots fired in Tipperary

James Cox

An investigation has been launched after gunshots were fired in Clonmel in Co Tipperary just after midnight last night.

Nobody was injured, but a house was damaged during the incident in the Brook Cresent area of Oldbridge at around 12.30am.

A BMW 3 series saloon car was located burnt out in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan a short time later.

Both scenes are currently preserved to allow a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

More in this section

New EU proposals will create ‘express line’ on trade, Maros Sefcovic says New EU proposals will create ‘express line’ on trade, Maros Sefcovic says
Urgent probe into 'unwinnable lotto' needed, says Fine Gael TD Urgent probe into 'unwinnable lotto' needed, says Fine Gael TD
Aldi €320m expansion to bring 30 new stores to Ireland Aldi €320m expansion to bring 30 new stores to Ireland
Vaccination rates jump in North after Covid cert plans announced

Vaccination rates jump in North after Covid cert plans announced

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more