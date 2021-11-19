Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 11:46

Over 70% of IT leaders would refuse or quit a job if remote working was not offered

The new findings come as the Government has advised people to once again work from home where possible in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
New research has found that 71 per cent of IT leaders would refuse or quit a job if remote, or hybrid working, was not offered.

The research, which was carried out by companies Auxilion and Aruba, surveyed 100 IT leaders across Ireland.

Despite the survey showing a strong preference for remote working, just 39 per cent of respondents said their organisation is well-equipped for long-term hybrid working.

One of the major concerns cited by respondents was around the issue of security.

Some 45 per cent of those surveyed said they did not feel confident in their organisation’s ability to manage and secure remote staff’s home environments.

Furthermore, almost half of respondents disclosed that they don’t think their organisation has adequate security and data loss prevention measures in place.

Respondents cited the biggest challenge for businesses when employees return to a hybrid workplace, is having adequate IT security measures for devices across locations to have the same user experience.

Philip Maguire, CEO, Auxilion, commented on the findings: “There is a clear disconnect between what the future workplace looks like and the security strategies that Irish organisations currently have in place.

“Hybrid is happening, but businesses are not fully prepared and are potentially leaving their company and people open to attack,” Mr Maguire added.

“As well as adequate protection to safeguard systems and staff working across multiple locations, organisations need to invest to ensure that the user experience remains streamlined and optimised – regardless of where teams are.

“Only then can they effectively secure company networks, enable people to be productive and support business growth in the hybrid working world.”

