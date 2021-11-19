Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 11:38

Aldi €320m expansion to bring 30 new stores to Ireland

The supermarket said the new stores will be added over the next three years.
Muireann Duffy

Aldi has announced plans to open 30 new stores across the country as part of a €320 million Irish expansion.

Following a 14 per cent boost in annual sales, increasing to a record €2 billion, the supermarket pledged to expanded its number of Irish stores over the next three years.

There are currently 149 Aldi stores across the country, operating in every county in the Republic, employing over 4,650 people.

The retailer also expects to have spent over €1 billion with Irish producers by the end of the year, a 20 per cent increase on 2020 figures.

Aldi confirmed a number of new stores are set to open in 2022, with Cahersiveen (Co Kerry), Ballina (Co Mayo), Ardee (Co Louth) and Castlecomer (Co Kilkenny) among the new locations.

According to a recent survey by Kantar, Aldi holds just under 13 per cent of the market share in Ireland, with 85 per cent of households shopping are the supermarket.

"This investment builds on the €1.6 billion we have already invested in Ireland and is a clear sign of our ambition, and the demand that exists for Aldi to be in more locations across Ireland," Aldi Ireland's group managing director Niall O'Connor said, adding that it is also great news for Irish producers who will now have more opportunities to trade with the retailer.

